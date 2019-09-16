MONDAY HUDDLE: What's next for Gators after Franks injury?

Feleipe Franks #13 of Florida suffered a dislocated ankle in Saturday's win over Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

What’s next for Gators after Franks injury?

Here’s wishing a speedy recovery to Florida starting quarterback Feleipe Franks, who suffered an ankle injury so gruesome against Kentucky on Saturday that ESPN wouldn’t show replays of it.

Franks was carted off of the field with a dislocated ankle, which likely is a season-ending injury.

While Franks’ health off of the field is the most important thing, the Gators do need to forge ahead on the field.

So what now?

Backup quarterback Kyle Trask took over and helped the Gators rally for a 29-21 win after they trailed 21-10 when Franks was hurt.

Trask attempted just 22 passes for his career before this season, but he will be the man tasked with keeping the offense going as SEC play gets into full swing.

Florida will next host Tennessee on Saturday.

Bold gamble by Marrone

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said prior to his team getting the football trailing 13-6 against Houston, he was going to attempt a 2-point conversion should the Jaguars score a touchdown.

Sure enough, the Jaguars scored a touchdown to cut Houston’s lead to 13-12 on a touchdown pass from Gardner Minshew to DJ Chark with 30 seconds remaining, and Marrone didn’t send the extra-point team out there.

He went for the win, but running back Leonard Fournette took a handoff and was tackled inches short of the goal line on the conversion attempt.

Jacksonville couldn’t recover the onside kick, and despite being so close to being 1-1, the Jaguars are 0-2.

Better from the Seminoles, but…

After two subpar performances, Florida State turned in a much better effort at No. 25 Virginia on Saturday.

The Seminoles held a 24-17 lead in the fourth quarter, but gave up two touchdowns in a span of less than four minutes to fall behind, 31-24.

Florida State drove to the Virginia 4-yard line, but couldn’t score before time ran out.

While it was a more encouraging effort, many fans pining for the return of the glory days aren’t into moral victories.

The schedule does lighten up for the next two weeks with games against Louisville and N.C. State.

Star is born for Central Florida

There was a lot of buzz over the offseason for Central Florida regarding Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush coming into the fold, but now people are saying “Brandon who?”

That’s because true freshman Dillon Gabriel showcased why he could be the future of UCF football in a brilliant performance against Power Five opponent Stanford on Saturday.

Gabriel went 22-of-30 passing for 347 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Knights to a 45-27 rout of the Cardinal at Spectrum Stadium, the 25th straight regular season win for UCF.

Big night for Oviedo running back

It was a record-setting night on Friday for Keonte Coffie, a senior running back for Oviedo High School.

Coffie ran for a school-record 415 yards and five touchdowns for Oviedo in a 54-21 win over Colonial.

Coffie broke the old record set by…himself.

As a sophomore, Coffie rushed for a then-record 353 yards.

