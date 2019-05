DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - NASCAR is buying International Speedway in a deal worth about $2 billion.

International Speedway Corp. owns some of America's most well known car racing facilities, including the Daytona International Speedway and the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

The companies said Wednesday that deal is expected to close this year.

This is a developing story. Stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.