NASCAR for sale? Report says France family exploring idea

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The France family is exploring the sale of its majority stake of NASCAR, according to a report from Reuters.

The Frances are the majority owners of NASCAR, the company that operates the car-racing series by the same name and other motorsport events.

The France family is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to identify a potential deal for the company, Reuters reported, citing sources.

Reuters said their sources cautioned that the deliberations are in the exploratory stage.

Reuters attributed the possible sale to "an aging fan base, stricter safety rules and a competitive media landscape that have weighed on its popularity and made it less attractive to advertisers and sponsors."

