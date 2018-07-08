Erik Jones gets 1st Cup win in crash-filled race at Daytona

Erik Jones, driver of the #20 buyatoyota.com Toyota, celebrates with a burnout after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Erik Jones has won a crash-filled NASCAR race at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night, passing defending series champion Martin Truex Jr. on the final lap and then crossing the finish line for the first victory of his Cup Series career.

Jones was involved in one of the many wrecks, but his No. 20 Toyota was still in good enough shape to get by Truex.

Truex finished second, followed by AJ Allmendinger, Kasey Kahne and Chris Buescher. It was another odd top 10 at Daytona. Ty Dillon was sixth, followed by Matt DiBenedetto and Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon.

Last year's race winner, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., had the most memorable run. He started two early accidents that wrecked more than half the field and was part of two more cautions late.

Chevrolet extended its winless streak to 18 races, its longest since a 31-race drought in 1981-82.

___

