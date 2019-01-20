Bucks hold off Magic 118-108

ORLANDO, Fla. - Eric Bledsoe scored 30 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 13 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks won their fourth straight game, beating the Orlando Magic 118-108 on Saturday night.

Malcolm Brogdon added 18 points, and Khris Middleton had 15. The Bucks are 11-2 in their last 13 games.

Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 27 points, Terrence Ross had 16, D.J. Augustin 14 and Jarell Martin 12. The Magic struggled with Aaron Gordon sitting out with a back injury, dropping their third straight.

Vucevic and Ross helped the Magic trim a 16-point third-quarter deficit to five going into the final period. Vucevic had a 3-pointer and three-point play in an 11-2 run, and Ross scored the Magic's last nine points of the quarter to make it 87-82.

Martin's 3-pointer on Orlando's first possession of the fourth quarter made it 87-85, but that was as close as they would get.

Bledsoe scored nine points to help the Bucks pull away. His three-point play with 9:09 left gave Milwaukee a 99-89 advantage. Orlando cut it to 106-102 with four minutes to play, but the Bucks scored on seven of their next eight possessions.

TIP-INS

Bucks: The Bucks had 31 fast-break points to just two for Orlando. ... C Brook Lopez had four blocks in the first six minutes. ... The Bucks arrived in Orlando early Thursday and had three days of rest waiting for the game.

Magic: Martin made three straight 3-pointers in his first appearance in six games. He finished with four 3-pointers, matching his total for the entire season.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host Dallas on Monday.

Magic: At Atlanta on Monday.

