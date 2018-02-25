Embiid leads Sixers to 7th straight win, 116-105 over Magic

PHILADELPHIA - Joel Embiid had 28 points and 14 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers extended their season-high win streak to seven with a 116-105 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

Six 76ers scored in double figures. Ben Simmons had 17 points and seven assists, and 3-point specialist J.J. Redick added 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting - and just one 3-pointer. Marco Belinelli had 15 points, Robert Covington had 12 and Dario Saric scored 11.

Aaron Gordon led Orlando with 20 points, including four 3s, to go with seven rebounds and seven assists. Evan Fournier scored 16 points, and former Sixer Nik Vucevic had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Magic, who have lost five straight.

Philadelphia led 58-40 at halftime and 71-49 in the third when Orlando used an 11-2 burst, capped by Aaron Gordon's 3-pointer, to close within 13.

But the Sixers put on a show to finish the quarter.

Embiid overpowered a few Magic defenders for a slam, and then gestured to the crowd after being fouled while soaring to the hoop on a dunk attempt. After Embiid and Trevor Booker swatted consecutive shots in the final seconds, T.J. McConnell used a crossover move to finish a drive at the buzzer and give the Sixers an 87-71 lead entering the fourth.

Orlando used a late 15-2 run to get within nine and nearly cut it to six with 1:21 left, but a 3-point attempt by Mario Hezonja spilled out.

Midway through the first quarter, Philadelphia had more turnovers (three) than field goals (two) and trailed 15-6. The Sixers then erupted for a 21-3 run and ended the quarter up 27-18.

E-A-G-L-E-S

Orlando head coach Frank Vogel wore an Eagles Super Bowl champions T-shirt during his pregame media availability. A native of Wildwood, New Jersey, Vogel makes sure to get a taste of home when he returns to the Philadelphia area.

"Cheesesteaks, Tastykakes, Yuengling beer if we beat the Sixers," Vogel said. "Wawa coffee, but I get Wawa in Orlando now. I did get a cheesesteak today."

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz rang the ceremonial Liberty Bell before the game.

"I think it's awesome," Sixers head coach Brett Brown said. "He can come over and ring as many bells as he chooses."

TIP-INS

Magic: Jonathan Simmons, who turned his ankle in Thursday's loss to the Knicks, finished with nine points in 32 minutes. ... Rookie Jonathan Isaac, Orlando's first-round pick last year, continues to work his way back from an ankle injury that had sidelined him for the last 23 games and 41 of the last 44. He had six points, three rebounds, one block and one steal for Lakeland in a G League game Friday and was expected to play again Saturday night against Grand Rapids.

Sixers: The last time Philadelphia won seven straight was Jan. 6-17, 2009. The Sixers have now won 10 straight at home, their longest streak since Oct. 30-Dec. 4, 2002. ... Simmons has scored in double figures 50 times season to lead all rookies.

UP NEXT

Magic: At Oklahoma City on Monday.

76ers: At Washington on Sunday.

