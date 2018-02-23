Knicks break losing streak with 120-113 win over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. - Trey Burke came off the bench with a season-high 26 points and six assists Thursday night to help the New York Knicks break an eight-game losing streak with a 120-113 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Tim Hardaway Jr. had 23 points and six assists for the Knicks, who won for the first time since Jan. 30 and the first time since losing Kristaps Porzingis for the season to a torn ACL.

Evan Fournier scored 25 points for the Magic, who lost their fourth straight.

The first game after the All-Star break for both teams marked the first Knicks start for guard Emmanuel Mudiay, who was acquired from Denver in a three-team trade on Feb. 8. It also marked the returns from injury for center Nikola Vucevic and forward Aaron Gordon of the Magic.

Vucevic finished with 19 points and six rebounds.

The Magic made 11 of their first 12 shots, including all five 3-pointers, on their way to a 41-point first quarter and a 10-point lead.

Orlando led 76-65 early in the second half, a lead that disappeared quickly when Enes Kanter scored three baskets a 12-0 run that put the Knicks ahead for the first time since the middle of the first quarter.

A layup by Lance Thomas early in the fourth quarter put the Knicks ahead permanently and launched an 18-6 run that produced a 113-102 lead. Burke, who shot 12 for 22 in the game, scored three baskets during that rally.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Thursday marked the seventh anniversary of the Knicks' acquisition of F Carmelo Anthony. ... F Troy Williams, signed to a 10-day contract Wednesday, scored four points in six minutes.

Magic: Rookie F Isaac Austin, who has not played since Dec. 26 due to a sore right ankle, will play in a NBA G League game Friday night. ... Vucevic had missed 23 games with a fractured left hand. ... Gordon had missed nine games (and the All-Star Slam Dunk contest) with a strained left hip flexor.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host Boston on Saturday night.

Magic: At Philadelphia on Monday night.

