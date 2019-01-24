Magic fall at Brooklyn, 114-110, behind Russell's double-double

Spencer Dinwiddie #8 of the Brooklyn Nets drives against Evan Fournier #10 of the Orlando Magic during their game at the Barclays Center on January 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - D'Angelo Russell had a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds, Spencer Dinwiddie scored 29 points, and the Brooklyn Nets edged the Orlando Magic 114-110 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory.

Orlando had a chance to tie it at 112 with 3.1 seconds left in regulation, but Nikola Vucevic's basket was waved off after replay review confirmed that the Magic center had actually tipped in the ball while it was still on the rim after Evan Fournier had beaten Brooklyn's Jarrett Allen to the hoop.

Russell, who also had seven assists, hit a pair of free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining to seal it for the Nets, who have won seven consecutive games at the Barclays Center. DeMarre Carroll added 19 points for Brooklyn.

Vucevic had a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Magic, who have lost eight of their last 11. D.J. Augustin added 19 points and Jonathan Isaac scored 16.

Trailing 104-102 with 4:36 remaining in regulation, Brooklyn went on a 7-0 run that was capped by Carroll's 3-pointer with 2:42 left in the fourth quarter to go up 109-104.

Augustin then made a layup to cut the deficit to 109-106 before Vucevic made another costly mistake for the Magic.

Carroll drove inside the paint and missed his shot, but Vucevic tipped the ball in to increase Brooklyn's lead to 111-106 with 40.7 seconds remaining.

After calling a timeout, the Magic scored four straight, making it 111-110 after Jonathon Simmons' pair of free throws with 21.7 to go.

TIP INS

Magic: G Isaiah Briscoe sprained his left ankle with four minutes left in the first quarter and did not return.

Nets: F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson strained his left shoulder while battling for a rebound late in the third quarter. He immediately walked off the court as soon as the Nets called a timeout with 3:11 remaining in the period. ... Dinwiddie has scored at least 25 points off the bench in 10 games this season, matching a franchise single-season record.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

Nets: Host the New York Knicks on Friday night.

