Vucevic leads Magic to 112-84 rout of Bulls

CHICAGO - Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 12 rebounds before sitting out the fourth quarter, Aaron Gordon added 18 points and a career-high nine assists, and the Orlando Magic led the entire way in a 112-84 rout of the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Terrence Ross scored 15 off the bench and Evan Fournier had 13 points and seven assists for Orlando, which has won three of four. The Magic shot 58 percent from the field.

Zach LaVine had 16 points while Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn added 14 apiece for Chicago, which has dropped two straight after winning three of four.

It was the third game between the teams since Dec. 13. The Magic have won two, including 97-91 in Mexico City.

Chicago held Orlando to 80 points in a 10-point win Dec. 21 when the teams met at the United Center. It was the Magic's second-lowest point total of the season, but it was apparent early on things would be different this time.

Orlando charged out to a 32-16 advantage after the first quarter and took a 62-45 halftime lead. Gordon and Ross led the way with 12 first-half points apiece on 11-for-15 combined shooting. Vucevic added 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

The Magic were 25 for 39 (64 percent) from the floor in the first half, including 7 of 12 on 3-pointers.

Things didn't get any better for Chicago. The Magic started the third quarter with 11 straight points to stretch the margin to 73-45.

Orlando's advantage was 90-62 entering the fourth period behind Vucevic's 11 points in the third.

The closest Chicago got in the fourth was 94-71.

TIP-INS

Magic: G D.J. Augustin (sprained right ankle) returned after missing the previous game. He had 10 points in 25 minutes. ... Timofey Mozgov (sore right knee) and Jonathon Simmons (sprained left ankle) didn't play.

Bulls: F Bobby Portis (sprained right ankle) missed his sixth straight game but is close to returning. "We're hoping he responds well to today's workout and has a contact practice (Thursday)," coach Jim Boylen said. "We'll see how that goes."

COAST TO COAST

This was the second of a six-game, 10-day road trip in which Orlando will play in all four time zones in the continental United States.

UP NEXT

Magic: At the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Bulls: Host the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.