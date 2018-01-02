Nets beat Magic 98-95

NEW YORK - Rookie Jarrett Allen had a career-high 16 points, Allen Crabbe added 15 points and blocked a potential tying shot, and the Brooklyn Nets edged the Orlando Magic 98-95 on Monday night.

Caris LeVert also had 15 points, while DeMarre Carroll chipped in 14 points, 10 rebounds and the tiebreaking free throw with 34.5 seconds remaining. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 13 for the Nets, who opened up the new year with a win after closing out 2017 with a 1-4 road trip.

Aaron Gordon had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Elfrid Payton added 17 points for an Orlando team that has lost its last seven games on the road.

Bismack Biyombo posted his own double-double with 13 points and a season-high 17 boards.

Crabbe made two free throws to give the Nets their three-point lead with 18 seconds left. He then followed it by blocking Evan Fournier's 3-point attempt with seven seconds left, and DJ Augustin missed Orlando's final chance to tie.

Orlando squandered a 93-90 lead with 1:51 to go in the fourth after Gordon made a pair of free throws.

Hollis-Jefferson then made two free throws to close the lead to 93-92 with 1:31 remaining and LeVert converted on a three-point play to put the Nets up 95-93. Orlando's Wes Iwundu then answered with a basket to even it again at 95-all.

Carroll was then fouled under the basket and put the Nets ahead for good.

Magic: Orlando's last road win took place Dec. 3 across town from Brooklyn at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.

Nets: Brooklyn, second in the league with 34.3 3-pointers per game this season, attempted only nine 3s in the first half, making three. . Nets lead the lead season series 2-1.

Magic: Host Houston on Wednesday.

Nets: Host Minnesota on Wednesday.

