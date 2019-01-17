NFL Pro Bowl coming back to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The NFL Pro Bowl is coming to Orlando on Jan. 27.

The game, presented by Verizon, will be at Camping World Stadium, with kickoff scheduled just after 3 p.m.

Steve Hogan, CEO of Florida Citrus Sports, appeared on News 6 at Nine on Thursday to talk about what fans can expect.

The game will give fans the chance to get closer to All-Stars than usual with pregame opportunities.

The game will also include the chance for special prizes and post-game fireworks.

Fans can purchase tickets and get more information by visiting the Pro Bowl's website.

