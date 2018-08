TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Detroit Lions was delayed Friday.

The preseason game against the Detroit Lions was scheduled for an 8:59 p.m. kickoff, according to a post from the Buccaneers' Twitter account.

UPDATE: Tonight's Buccaneers vs. Lions is now scheduled for an 8:59 p.m. ET kickoff.#GoBucs | #DETvsTB — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 25, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.