8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' most famous fans

As the NFL season gets underway, we thought we'd take a look at some of the more well-known Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans who have made their allegiances known.

Some of these are a bit more obvious, but perhaps we'll surprise you with one or two of these celebs on our list. And you can take solace in the fact that next time you're cursing at your TV, angry about the latest holding penalty, maybe Hulk Hogan is right there with you -- in spirit, at least.

1.) Dick Vitale

The animated ESPN announcer and analyst has been a fan his whole life and reportedly has season tickets. He's definitely not shy on social media, either, about where his allegiance lies.

2.) Nick Carter

This Backstreet Boy has appeared on the NFL Network to talk about his team, and once even claimed to be the No. 1 Bucs fan. (So what we're saying is, he kind of likes Tampa Bay).

3.) Brittany Snow

Snow, who is from Tampa, has shown her support for her hometown teams, including the Buccaneers. The "Pitch Perfect" star said in an interview with nola.com that she cheers for both the Florida Gators and the Tampa Bay Bucs.

4.) Hulk Hogan

Legendary wrestling star Hulk Hogan, who reportedly lives nearby in Clearwater, has followed the team for years. He's even visited training camp and posed for photos with some of the players.

5 through 8.) Orlando Davis, who hosts Orlando & The Freak Show, along with local rappers Mark Victor, Laws and Mason Caine

Years ago, a radio show host and three local rappers teamed up to make a song called "Football's Back" in honor of Raheem Morris and the Bucs. The tune is reportedly to the beat of "Tupac's Back" by Rick Ross and Meek Mill. (Local celebs still count on this list, right?) It's the thought that counts, guys!

