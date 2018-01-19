Jacksonville hosts celebration ahead of Jaguars' AFC title game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the hometown team one win from a trip to the Super Bowl, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry wants fans to join him Friday for a rally at City Hall.

He's asked everyone to get decked out in Jaguars gear and show up from 3-4 p.m. Friday for a "Duval vs. All Y'all" celebration.

Fans were joined by the mayor, City Council members, Jaxson de Ville, The ROAR and Jax Pack.

The rally inside Council Chambers began at 3 p.m.

Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce president Daniel Davis said Chamber staff will be joining in the rally, and he encouraged member businesses to join in the fun.

"Hang a sign at your business. Post a photo of employees on social media. Our city is national news for this game. Let’s own it and celebrate it," he wrote in an email.

Jacksonville heads to New England this weekend to take on the Patriots in Sunday's AFC Championship game.

Ahead of the game, City Hall will be lit teal at night.

JTA is also getting in the spirit, offering free rides on fixed-route buses all day Sunday.

“JTA congratulates the Jacksonville Jaguars on their winning season and playoff wins,” said JTA CEO Nathaniel P. Ford Sr. “Like all fans, the JTA is excited and will be watching and cheering for our hometown team on Sunday.”

For a link to the system map and to plan your trip, visit www.jtafla.com or call JTA customer service at 904-630-3100; Florida Relay at 800-955-8771. Customer service is open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To celebrate the Jaguars' appearance in the AFC Championship game, the Jacksonville Humane Society will be offering adoptions for $9.04 on Saturday and Sunday as part of its 904 Tailgate Adoption Event.

Humane Society staff will be dressed in Jaguars gear and will yell "DUUUVALL," when a pet is adopted.

“We want the Jaguars to know we are behind them 100% this weekend,” said Denise Deisler, JHS executive director. “We are proud to be partners with this amazing organization.”

JHS is located at 8464 Beach Blvd. and will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. JHS will also be at PetSmart at Regency at 356 Monument Blvd. on Saturday only and the $9.04 fee will be offered there as well.

For more details or to see adoptable pets go to www.jaxhumane.org .

