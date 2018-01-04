Orlando City announces 2018 MLS schedule, expands season ticket sales

FILE PHOTO: Orlando City's Giles Barnes, second from left, celebrates after scoring a goal with teammates, including Dom Dwyer, Scott Sutter and Cyle Larin, during the second half of the match against Columbus Crew, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando City Lions will kick off their fourth regular MLS season with a home game against the D.C. United, according to the schedule unveiled Thursday by Orlando's MLS team.

The Lions will play D.C. United March 3 at 7:30 p.m., and end the 2018 regular season with an away match against New York Red Bulls.

Orlando City has expanded its season ticket sales this year beyond the 18,000 cap. Single-game tickets will go on sale closer to the start of the season.

Team officials unveiled the full season of matches and on what networks supporters can watch them.

Major League Soccer's upcoming season includes a nine-day break in June for the World Cup in Russia.

The league's hiatus for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil was two weeks. But the U.S. national team, which played in 2014, did not qualify for soccer's premier tournament this year.

More than two dozen MLS players from other national teams are expected to play in the World Cup, although rosters have not been announced.

View the full Lions' 2018 regular season schedule below:

