Orlando City ends series with loss at Chicago

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC took on the Chicago Fire at their home turf at Toyota Park on Sunday and did not get the results they hoped for -- the team lost 4-0.

“I think when you look at the energy levels there is a lack of energy, a lack of commitment. And then when you look at the goals, the goals we gave them were really, really poor. At any level when you give away goals like that it’s impossible to expect to get anything in the end,” Lions head coach James O’Connor said.

“Our supporters and our ownership don’t deserve that level of commitment. We expect to have much more commitment and we certainly expect to have way more energy than that,” O'Connor said.

The Fire took the lead going into halftime with 2 points, and only doubled it during the second half of the game. Despite defense being an issue for the Lions, O'Connor used the same back line for the third game in a row, featuring Joe Bendik in net and Jonathan Spector, Carlos Ascues, Shane O’Neill and Scott Sutter across the back.

The Lions return to Orlando City Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 22 to host the Houston Dynamo at 7:30 p.m. ET.

