Orlando City beats D.C. United in penalty kicks, advances to U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals

BOYDS, MD - Orlando City advanced to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday with a 2-1 win in penalty kicks over D.C. United at the Maryland SoccerPlex.

After the game was tied 1-1 following regulation and two overtime periods, Orlando City successfully converted four penalty kicks to D.C. United’s two in the shootout.

The winner came courtesy of Josue Colman, who scored in the fifth round of penalty kicks for the decisive goal.

Will Johnson, Sacha Kljestan and Chris Mueller also scored in the shootout for Orlando City.

Goalie Earl Edwards made one save and another shot by D.C. United hit the crossbar in the shootout.

D.C. United took a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute on a goal by Luciano Acosta, but Orlando City answered a short time later when Justin Meram tied the game at 1-1 on a goal in the 17th minute.

Orlando City played the last 21 minutes of overtime with an extra player after Chris Durkin of D.C. United went off with a red card in the 99th minute.

Orlando City advanced to play at the Philadelphia Union in a quarterfinal on July 18.

