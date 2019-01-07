Orlando City SC releases 2019 season schedule

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of the Los Angeles Galaxy and Earl Edwards Jr. of Orlando City SC fight for control of the ball at StubHub Center on Sunday (Katharine Lotze/Getty Images).

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City Soccer Club released its 2019 season schedule on Monday.

The Lions will open the new season at home on Saturday, March 2, against New York City FC, marking the third time in five seasons the club has opened at home against NYCFC.

Schedule highlights include a visit from the defending MLS Champion Atlanta United on Aug. 23, Los Angeles FC’s first-ever match in Orlando on Sept. 7 and a match against the newest MLS franchise, FC Cincinnati, on May 19.

The Lions will go on the road with multiples trips to the Pacific Northwest to visit the Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers.

Orlando City will play 34 games in 2019, with 17 at home, hoping to improve on 2018 after finishing last in the Eastern Conference with an 8-22-4 record.

Orlando City Stadium will play host to the 2019 MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 31.

For ticket information and to view more schedule details, visit Orlando City’s website.



