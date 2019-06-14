Orlando City SC set to play New England in Round of 16 of US Open Cup

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a Round No. 4 win against Memphis 901 this past Wednesday, Orlando City SC will play against the New England Revolution in the Round of 16 of the US Open Cup.

The Round of 16 game will be played at Exploria Stadium in Orlando at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The winner will advance and play the winner of D.C. United vs. New York City FC in the quarter finals.

Tickets for the Round of 16 game in Orlando are going for $15.

In Orlando’s Wednesday 3-1 victory against Memphis 901, Robin Jansson scored his first goal as a Lion.

