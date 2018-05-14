Orlando City works to ID fans who threw objects onto field

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City Soccer Club said its fans' behavior was "unacceptable" Sunday during a match with Atlanta.

Upset over calls made the referees, City fans threw debris, including bottles and cans, onto the field near the end of the match, which the Lions lost 2-1.

The team said it's working to identify the fans who threw objects.

"Orlando City SC does not support or condone the unacceptable actions taken by fans at Orlando City Stadium during Sunday’s match against Atlanta United," the team said in a statement. "Fans are strictly prohibited from throwing debris or objects onto the field."

The team said the fans will be penalized "in accordance with Major League Soccer and Orlando City Stadium regulations."

Head coach Jason Kreis also chimed in after the match.

"We’ve said all along that the fans are a part of our family, the crowd is part of our family and from our point of view, the players, we started to lose control emotionally a little bit as well, the coaches were losing control a little bit emotionally as well, and the crowd, the final piece is that we can’t be that.," he said. "We can’t do that. We certainly want to be a very, very difficult place to play, but we need to show the right amount of restraint in that moment to not be throwing things on the field. We just can’t do that.”

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.