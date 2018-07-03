Sports

Orlando Magic rookie Mo Bamba to make $5 million in first year

Texas product chosen No. 6 overall in NBA Draft

Mohamed Bamba poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted sixth overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2018 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on Thursday (Mike Stobe/Getty Images).

ORLANDO, Fla. - Mo Bamba has signed his rookie deal with the Orlando Magic.

The No. 6 pick in the draft is expected to play with the Magic in the NBA Summer League when it begins in Las Vegas this week. Bamba will earn about $5 million in his rookie season.

He entered the NBA after one year of college at Texas, where he averaged 12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game. The 7-footer had 23 double-digit scoring games and 19 double-digit rebounding games while with the Longhorns.

Orlando's summer league opener is Friday against Brooklyn.

