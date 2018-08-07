Orlando Magic will play Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY, Fla. - The Orlando Magic are going international this year, playing two regular season games during the NBA Mexico City Games 2018.

Through a partnership with the NBA and Zignia Live, the Magic will play the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 13 and the Utah Jazz on Dec. 15 at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City.

The games are part of a multiyear partnership for future NBA games in Mexico, according to a NBA news release. The games will mark the third season during which NBA teams have played in Mexico City.

Both games will be broadcast on ESPN and NBA League Pass International.

Last year, the NBA played four games in Mexico, more than any other country outside the U.S.

Tickets will go on pre-sale at Mexicogames.nba.com.

