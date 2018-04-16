Orlando Pride loses 2-1 to Portland Thorns

PORTLAND, Ore. - Orlando Pride lost 2-1 to the Portland Thorns on Sunday in Oregon.

“We knew how Portland plays, how tough it was going to be and it was exactly that," Pride head coach Tom Sermanni said.

Pride came back strong in the last 10 minutes of the game, but fell short.

"I thought we did well for spells and did well putting them under pressure for spells. Probably the disappointing thing is we gave away goals that were probably a little bit cheap,” Sermanni said. “They’re the kind of team that make it extremely hard to score against them. (It was) a tough loss, but a lot of positives.”

The game was Abby Elinsky's professional debut after being signed as a National Team replacement player on March 29, coming on for Carson Pickett.

Pride will return home for its next two matches, first playing Houston Dash on April 22 at 5 p.m.

