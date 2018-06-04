Orlando Pride play to draw at Seattle

SEATTLE - The Orlando Pride played to a draw Sunday night at Seattle.

The Pride (4-3-4, 16 points) picked up its fifth straight point away from home, playing Seattle Reign FC (5-2-3, 18 points) to a 0-0 draw at Memorial Stadium.

In her first start of the season, goalkeeper Haley Kopmeyer earned her first clean sheet of the year and the Pride’s fourth of 2018.

The draw was the fourth straight against the Reign, with the previous three meetings all ending with a 1-1 scoreline.

“It was a tough game; coming over here is always difficult, particularly with the bounce of the field and the size of the field. So it was the kind of game we expected. A very competitive one,” Pride head coach Tom Sermanni said. “I thought Seattle had the better of the first half. But I thought we came back into the game very strongly in the second half."

The Pride were without four players, as Alex Morgan and Ashlyn Harris were on duty with the U.S. Women’s National Team, while Marta and Rachel Hill were ruled out due to injury.

Seattle also played without U.S. WNT allocations Megan Rapinoe and Allie Long.

The Pride will be off for two weeks due to a break for international play. The team returns to Orlando City Stadium on June 16 to host Sky Blue FC at 7:30 p.m.



