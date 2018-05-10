Orlando Pride play to draw at Utah

SANDY, Utah - - The Orlando Pride didn’t have the statistical advantage in its game at the Utah Royals on Wednesday night, but ultimately that didn’t matter as the Pride kept Utah scoreless and managed to salvage a 0-0 tie.

Utah outshot the Pride by a 13-5 margin, had six corner kicks to Orlando’s two and had 57 percent of the possession for the game.

But the Pride's defense held firm enough to help stretch the team's unbeaten streak to four games.

Next up for the Pride (2-2-3) is a 3:30 p.m. game on Saturday at Portland.

