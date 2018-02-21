Orlando Pride releases full 2018 schedule

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride on Wednesday unveiled its 24-game regular season schedule for the 2018 National Women’s Soccer League season.

For the second consecutive year, the Pride will play 12 games at Orlando City Stadium and 12 matches on the road.

In addition, the Pride will be featured eight times on national television during the NWSL Game of the Week on Lifetime, the most of any team. All other matches will be available to watch live on go90 in the U.S. or at NWSLsoccer.com, or the NWSL app for international fans.

The Pride will open the 2018 season on March 24 against expansion side Utah, with a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Orlando City Stadium.

The Pride will finish the year with seven home matches in the second half of the season, which includes two, three-game homestands from June 27-July 7 and July 21-August 11.

Orlando will welcome 2017 Golden Boot winner Sam Kerr and her new side, the Chicago Red Stars, in its final home match of the regular season on Aug. 25.

Tom Sermanni’s side then finishes the regular season two weeks later at the new home of 2016 FIFA Women’s World Player of the Year Carli Lloyd, traveling to face Sky Blue FC on Sept. 8.

Single-game tickets for the home opener and the rest of the 2018 season go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 23. Season ticket and group ticket packages are currently available at orlando-pride.com/tickets or by calling (855) ORL-CITY.

The 2018 playoffs will feature two semifinal matches on the weekend of Sept. 14-16, culminating with the NWSL Championship on Saturday, Sept. 22.

Orlando’s full 2018 regular season schedule is below:

Sat., March 24 Utah Royals FC Orlando City Stadium 7:30 p.m. / go90

Sat., March 31 Washington Spirit Maryland SoccerPlex 3:30 p.m. / Lifetime

Sun., April 15 Portland Thorns FC Providence Park 6 p.m. / go90

Sun., April 22 Houston Dash Orlando City Stadium 5 p.m. / go90

Sat., April 28 Seattle Reign FC Orlando City Stadium 7:30 p.m. / go90

Wed., May 2 Chicago Red Stars Toyota Park 7:30 p.m. / go90

Wed., May 9 Utah Royals FC Rio Tinto Stadium 9 p.m. / go90

Sat., May 12 Portland Thorns FC Providence Park 3:30 p.m. / Lifetime

Wed., May 23 North Carolina Courage Orlando City Stadium 7:30 p.m. / go90

Sat., May 26 Chicago Red Stars Toyota Park 3:30 p.m. / Lifetime

Sun., June 3 Seattle Reign FC Memorial Stadium 9 p.m. / go90

Sat., June 16 Sky Blue FC Orlando City Stadium 7:30 p.m. / go90

Sat., June 23 Washington Spirit Maryland SoccerPlex 3:30 p.m. / Lifetime

Wed., June 27 Houston Dash Orlando City Stadium 7:30 p.m. / go90

Sat., June 30 North Carolina Courage Orlando City Stadium 3:30 p.m. / Lifetime

Sat., July 7 Washington Spirit Orlando City Stadium 7:30 p.m. / go90

Wed., July 11 Houston Dash BBVA Compass Stadium 8:30 p.m. / go90

Sat., July 14 Utah Royals FC Rio Tinto Stadium 3:30 p.m. / Lifetime

Sat., July 21 Seattle Reign FC Orlando City Stadium 3:30 p.m. / Lifetime

Sun., Aug. 5 Sky Blue FC Orlando City Stadium 7:30 p.m. / go90

Sat., Aug. 11 Portland Thorns FC Orlando City Stadium 7:30 p.m. / go90

Sat., Aug. 18 North Carolina Courage WakeMed Soccer Park 7 p.m. / go90

Sat., Aug. 25 Chicago Red Stars Orlando City Stadium 3:30 p.m. / Lifetime

Sat., Sept. 8 Sky Blue FC Yurcak Field 12 p.m. / go90



