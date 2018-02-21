Sports

Orlando Pride releases full 2018 schedule

Pride opens season March 24 against Utah

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager
Headline Goes Here

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride on Wednesday unveiled its 24-game regular season schedule for the 2018 National Women’s Soccer League season.

For the second consecutive year, the Pride will play 12 games at Orlando City Stadium and 12 matches on the road. 

More Sports Headlines

In addition, the Pride will be featured eight times on national television during the NWSL Game of the Week on Lifetime, the most of any team. All other matches will be available to watch live  on go90 in the U.S. or at NWSLsoccer.com, or the NWSL app for international fans.

The Pride will open the 2018 season on March 24 against expansion side Utah, with a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Orlando City Stadium. 

The Pride will finish the year with seven home matches in the second half of the season, which includes two, three-game homestands from June 27-July 7 and July 21-August 11.

Orlando will welcome 2017 Golden Boot winner Sam Kerr and her new side, the Chicago Red Stars, in its final home match of the regular season on Aug. 25.

Tom Sermanni’s side then finishes the regular season two weeks later at the new home of 2016 FIFA Women’s World Player of the Year Carli Lloyd, traveling to face Sky Blue FC on Sept. 8.

Single-game tickets for the home opener and the rest of the 2018 season go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 23. Season ticket and group ticket packages are currently available at orlando-pride.com/tickets or by calling (855) ORL-CITY.

The 2018 playoffs will feature two semifinal matches on the weekend of Sept. 14-16, culminating with the NWSL Championship on Saturday, Sept. 22.

Orlando’s full 2018 regular season schedule is below:

  • Sat., March 24    Utah Royals FC    Orlando City Stadium    7:30 p.m. / go90
  • Sat., March 31    Washington Spirit    Maryland SoccerPlex    3:30 p.m. / Lifetime
  • Sun., April 15    Portland Thorns FC    Providence Park    6 p.m. / go90
  • Sun., April 22    Houston Dash    Orlando City Stadium    5 p.m. / go90
  • Sat., April 28    Seattle Reign FC    Orlando City Stadium    7:30 p.m. / go90
  • Wed., May 2    Chicago Red Stars    Toyota Park    7:30 p.m. / go90
  • Wed., May 9    Utah Royals FC    Rio Tinto Stadium    9 p.m. / go90
  • Sat., May 12    Portland Thorns FC    Providence Park    3:30 p.m. / Lifetime
  • Wed., May 23    North Carolina Courage    Orlando City Stadium    7:30 p.m. / go90
  • Sat., May 26    Chicago Red Stars    Toyota Park    3:30 p.m. / Lifetime
  • Sun., June 3    Seattle Reign FC    Memorial Stadium    9 p.m. / go90
  • Sat., June 16    Sky Blue FC    Orlando City Stadium    7:30 p.m. / go90
  • Sat., June 23    Washington Spirit    Maryland SoccerPlex    3:30 p.m. / Lifetime
  • Wed., June 27    Houston Dash    Orlando City Stadium    7:30 p.m. / go90
  • Sat., June 30    North Carolina Courage    Orlando City Stadium    3:30 p.m. / Lifetime
  • Sat., July 7    Washington Spirit    Orlando City Stadium    7:30 p.m. / go90
  • Wed., July 11    Houston Dash    BBVA Compass Stadium    8:30 p.m. / go90
  • Sat., July 14    Utah Royals FC    Rio Tinto Stadium    3:30 p.m. / Lifetime
  • Sat., July 21    Seattle Reign FC    Orlando City Stadium    3:30 p.m. / Lifetime
  • Sun., Aug. 5    Sky Blue FC    Orlando City Stadium    7:30 p.m. / go90
  • Sat., Aug. 11    Portland Thorns FC    Orlando City Stadium    7:30 p.m. / go90
  • Sat., Aug. 18    North Carolina Courage    WakeMed Soccer Park    7 p.m. / go90
  • Sat., Aug. 25    Chicago Red Stars    Orlando City Stadium    3:30 p.m. / Lifetime
  • Sat., Sept. 8    Sky Blue FC    Yurcak Field    12 p.m. / go90
     

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.