Orlando Pride searching for new head coach

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride management is looking for a new head coach after the team announced Thursday Tom Sermanni would be leaving the team.

Orlando City Soccer General Manager Niki Budalic said Sermanni's departure was a mutual decision. He's been the head coach since the National Women's Soccer League club's inaugural 2016 season.

The Pride had a rough 2018 season, ending with a 1-0 loss to Sky Blue FC.

"I want to thank Tom for all that he has done for the Club and community and for helping to build Orlando Pride over these first three seasons. He will forever be a part of the Orlando Pride family. We want to extend the best wishes to Tom in the next steps of his career,” Budalic said. “Our goal for the Pride remains to field a playoff team that will bring an NWSL championship to our community and supporters.”

The Scotland native ends his run as the head coach with a 25-30-13 record over three seasons. In 2017, after leading the Pride to its first playoff, he was named as a finalist for the NWSL Coach of the Year.

“It’s been a great honor to be the inaugural coach of Orlando Pride and to be a part of this wonderful organization. I’d like to thank all of our players, staff, fans and community for their tremendous support throughout my time here,” Sermanni said. “I want to wish the team and the organization great success moving forward. I look forward to being an avid supporter and following the Club’s fortunes.”

The search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

