Orlando Pride star Alex Morgan graces cover of SI swimsuit edition

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride star Alex Morgan is on one of the covers of Sports Illustrated's 2019 swimsuit edition.

She joins Tyra Banks, who came out of retirement to pose for the magazine, and Camille Kostek, who landed her first swimsuit cover.

“The three women (who) make up the covers of the 2019 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue represent the brand in the most powerful way possible,” said SI editor MJ Day. “While each individual woman is so unique, they come together cohesively to tell a spectacular story.”

The magazine tweeted video of Morgan being surprised with the news that she was on the cover.

"Just to be part of SI swimsuit, I feel, like, empowered because I feel like I'm alongside so many incredible women," Morgan said.

Kostek, who is a dancer, former New England Patriots cheerleader and TV journalist, recently used her social media platform to stand up against body shamers after she was trolled for a bikini photo she posted alongside boyfriend, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

This is for everybody that has been told that they are not good enough because of their body, their age, their everything. #BanX is here to tell you that you ARE friggin’ fierce no matter what anybody says!

Drop mic now!@SI_Swimsuit 2019 pic.twitter.com/bgUqGunhAe — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) May 8, 2019

