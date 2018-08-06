Orlando Pride tie it up against Sky Blue FC

ORLANDO - The Orlando Pride ended tied with a tie against Sky Blue FC on Sunday evening, ending the game at 2-2.

Forward Marta added her fourth goal of the season and midfielder Dani Weatherholt scored her second to tie up the match.

"We knew Sky Blue and what they would come into this with, they'd come here with a point to prove. Their players have dug in all season and made life really difficult for teams, they should've won games earlier in the season and we knew how difficult it was going to be,” Pride Head Coach Tom Sermanni said. “I think today's game is probably a snapshot of our season to be perfectly honest. We had more than enough possession to win the game, we had certainly more than enough chances to win the game, but we hit the woodwork, maybe three or four times. We dominated large parts of the game, but we just don't put the game away.”

Marta was able to put the Pride ahead in the 51st minute of the game, putting Pride back in the running for a win.

Sky Blue put two more goals away, putting the pressure on Orlando Pride.

Weatherholt was able to score towards the end of the game and tied up the heated match.

