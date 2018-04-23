Orlando Pride win big over Houston

ORLANDO - With the game ending at 1-0, the Orlando Pride picked up its first win of the season over the Houston Dash on Sunday.

“Just delighted to get our first win of the season,” Pride head coach Tom Sermanni said. “We knew it was going to be a very difficult game, particularly with the way Houston set up defensively. They make it really tight and very difficult to break them down. I think we found that particularly in the first half. It was probably a little bit frustrating because we never quite got into a rhythm."

Points wern't scored until 65 minutes into the game when Chioma Ubogagu headed into the goal a beautiful free kick from teammate Christine Nairn.

This marks the second consecutive game that Nairn has set up Ubagagu for a goal.

No goals were made by Houston, thanks to some excellent work by goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris and wonderful defense from Toni Pressley, Shelina Zadorsky and Ali Krieger.

Orlando Pride will host Seattle Reign FC next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Orlando City Stadium.

