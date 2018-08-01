Orlando to host 2019 MLS All-Star Game, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando will host the 2019 MLS All-Star Game, according to Pro Soccer USA.

Citing sources, Pro Soccer USA said the league will soon announce that the All-Star Game will be held at Orlando City Stadium next year.

The event could also include a concert and the Homegrown game, which features young MLS standouts.

This year's game will be held Wednesday in Atlanta, where more than 70,000 fans are expected to attend as the MLS team takes on Juventus.

