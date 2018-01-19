Patriots quarterback Tom Brady misses practice Thursday

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 13: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts during the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie…

It's the right hand that's thrown 66 touchdown passes in 35 playoff games and, very likely, one of the hottest topics of conversations among football fans from New England to Jacksonville over the past 24 hours.

It also kept Patriots quarterback Tom Brady out of practice Thursday in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Brady injured his throwing hand during practice Wednesday.

The Boston Herald reported the four-time Super Bowl MVP jammed the hand during a minor collision with a teammate. Brady has not addressed the media since the injury. The severity is unknown.

However, Brady's teammates are confident the 40-year-old will be ready for Sunday's AFC Championship game opposite the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I'll let Tom worry about that," said Patriots safety Devin McCourty Thursday following practice. "I think I said it earlier this year, team always knows Tom's doing a ton of things to make sure he's always prepared and ready to be out there on the field, so he's a guy that, I think, across the locker room, none of us ever worry about him being ready to play football."

Brady's never missed a playoff game in his NFL career but Thursday, his backup, journeyman Brian Hoyer, took the snaps in practice. Hoyer wouldn't divulge details of Brady's injury or speculate whether Brady will play Sunday. While acknowledging it's better for the team if he doesn't play, Hoyer said he'd be ready if called upon.

"I prepare every week like I'm going to play. Whether I do or don't, that's not really up to me," Hoyer said. "I've been the starter in three different teams. I know how to prepare as a starter. Whether I'm getting those reps or not, each rep I'm not getting, I'm taking as a mental rep."

The Jaguars know exactly what they're up against, assuming Brady is under center on Sunday.

"He's the best quarterback to ever play the game," said Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell.

Brady is expected to speak to reporters on Friday and answer questions about that very important right hand.

