Pride lose to Portland, fall to 4th place

ORLANDO - Another team jumped the Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League standings on Saturday.

Lindsay Horan and Hayley Raso scored six minutes apart early in the second half to lead the Portland Thorns to a 2-0 win over the Pride at Orlando City Stadium.

Not only did the Pride see the Thorns leapfrog them into third place in the league standings, but the Pride have still yet to beat the Thorns at home in franchise history.

After a scoreless first half, Horan scored two minutes into the second half and Raso added another goal in the 53rd minute to give the Thorns all the offense they would need.

The Thorns are now in third place with 32 points, two points ahead of the fourth-place Pride.

The Pride (8-6-7) will hit the road again for a 7 p.m. game at North Carolina next Saturday night.

