Pro Bowl will return to Camping World Stadium in 2019

Odell Beckham Jr #13 of the NFC carries the ball against the AFC during the NFL Pro Bowl at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on January 29, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

ORLANDO - The Pro Bowl will be returning to Orlando in 2019.

The NFL on Tuesday announced in a release that Camping World Stadium will once again play host to the league’s annual all-star game, which is played a week before the Super Bowl.

The game will be held on Sunday, Jan. 27.

Fans are already excited about the game being held in Orlando again.

"When you think of the warm weather, it brings in the excitement," Pat Scanlon said.

It will be the third year in a row Orlando will host the Pro Bowl, which will feature the AFC vs. the NFC.

"All of the extra attention that gets brought to the city and more business for the local businesses that can use it, it's great," Simeon Hernandez said.

Camping World Stadium can hold about 60,000 people, and last time the game was in town in 2018, it nearly sold out.

"Everyone that doesn't live here in Orlando thinks it's all Disney," Jeannie Underwood-Cotner said. "Then to have the Pro Bowl, you'll bring difference people here and get to experience the parts of the city that aren't Disney."

The AFC has won the last two Pro Bowls, including a 24-23 victory this past January.





