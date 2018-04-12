Orlando Magic fire head coach Frank Vogel

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Magic have fired coach Frank Vogel, the team announced Thursday.

Vogel, fired less than 24 hours after the Magic completed a 25-57 season, was 54-110 in two seasons with the team.

"We would like to thank Frank for his contributions to the Orlando Magic," Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said in a news release. "We appreciate the sacrifices he made as head coach and certainly wish him and his family well going forward."

Vogel, 44, was hired by Orlando in May 2016. He previously coached the Indiana Pacers from 2011 to 2016, going 250-181 and taking the team to the playoffs five times.

Since 2012, the Magic have had four head coaches: Jacque Vaughn, James Borrego, Scott Skiles and Vogel, none of whom have led the team into the playoffs. The Magic’s six-year drought of missing the playoffs is the longest in the franchise history.

The search for a new coach will begin immediately.

Possible candidates to lead the Magic include Toronto Raptors assistant coach Nick Nurse and the Raptors’ G-League coach, Jerry Stackhouse, the Orlando Sentinel reported. Other possibilities could include former Magic player Monty Williams, former Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale and current Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford, if the Hornets make a coaching change.

