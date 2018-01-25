Vince McMahon to relaunch XFL

A New York Hitmen fan holds a sign thanking Vince McMahon during the Hitmen's game against the Orlando Rage at Giant Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.(Ezra Shaw/ALLSPORT/Getty)

ORLANDO, Fla. - WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is set to announce Thursday the relaunch of the XFL, a football league that only ran for one year in 2001, CBS has confirmed.

McMahon said that his investment company Alpha Entertainment would start a pro football league. CBS Sports later confirmed that McMahon’s announcement is a revamp of the XFL program.

The first time the XFL was founded in 1999 it was a joint venture between the WWE, McMahon and NBC. The broadcast network later pulled its support.

This time around the league will be separate from the WWE, wrestling league officials said, and will be spearheaded by Alpha Entertainment.

The league offered a rouge and rougher alternative to the NFL, playing in the Spring.

"The XFL failed in large part due to a confluence of misfortunes including technical difficulties, miscast announcers, changing the rules during the season, and McMahon's decision to go to the extreme by bringing adult themes into the game -- such as overtly sexualizing the cheerleaders," CBS Sports writer Adam Silverstein wrote.

During the short life of the XFL, the Orlando Rage was one of eight franchise teams, playing at the then-Citrus Bowl.

The XFL cities could be announced during McMahon’s 3 p.m. online news conference Thursday. It's unclear if Orlando will be among the selected franchises.

Orlando city officials told News 6 that they had not been contacted about an XFL team returning to the City Beautiful, but would be interested.

"This would certainly be an opportunity we would be interested in discussing and possibly bringing to our City venues," Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer's press secretary Cassandra Lafser said.

CBS Sports also reported that the league is not expected to start up again until 2020.

