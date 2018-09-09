Orlando City SC

Gutierrez lifts Sporting KC over Orlando City 1-0

By Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Felipe Gutierrez scored in the 53rd minute to lift Sporting Kansas City over Orlando City 1-0 on Saturday night.

Gutierrez took Yohan Croizet's cross at the top of the penalty arc and slotted home a roller past goalkeeper Joe Bendik. It was his sixth goal of the season.

More Headlines

Tim Melia had three saves to record his 12th shutout of the season.

Sporting KC (14-7-6) has won five of its last six. Orlando City (7-17-3) dropped to 1-15-2 over its last 18 matches.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.