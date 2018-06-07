Orlando City earns 3-0 Open Cup win over Miami United

HIALEAH, Fla. - Sacha Kljestan had three assists and Stefano Pinho, Dillon Powers and Victor Giro each scored to lead Orlando City to a 3-0 win over Miami United in a U.S. Open Cup contest on Wednesday in Hialeah.

Pinho opened the scoring with eight minutes left in the first half when he volleyed home a shot in the middle of the box, Powers made it 2-0 with 37 minutes remaining in the game when he scored on a shot from roughly 15 years out in the middle of the field, and Giro then scored on a two-on-one with 28 minutes remaining to account for the scoring.

Orlando City will now travel west to take on Vancouver at 7 p.m. on Saturday.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.