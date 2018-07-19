Orlando City falls in U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal at Philadelphia

CHESTER, Pa. - Orlando City’s bid for its first Open Cup title ended in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Alejandro Bedoya scored in the fourth minute of the game for Philadelphia, and that turned out to be all the offense the Union needed in a 1-0 win over Orlando City in an Open Cup quarterfinal at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia carried the play throughout, outshooting Orlando City by a 19-10 margin and possessing the ball 54 percent of the time.

Orlando City will return to MLS action on Saturday when it plays at Columbus.



