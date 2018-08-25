Orlando City falls to Atlanta United 2-1

ATLANTA - Josef Martinez broke the MLS season goal record with his 28th, giving Atlanta United the lead in the 74th minute in a 2-1 victory over Orlando City on Friday night.

Martinez broke a tie for the record with Roy Lassiter, Chris Wondolowski and Bradley Wright-Phillips.

Martinez has scored in nine straight matches, tied for the longest streak in league history, and the 25-year-old Venezuelan star still has eight games remaining the regular season.

Atlanta (16-4-6) extended its undefeated stretch to seven games to remain atop the Supporters' Shield race. Orlando (7-16-2) had its winless run extended to six matches - including five losses.

"Obviously very disappointed. It was a game we wanted to try and win for the supporters. Very, very disappointed," Lions head coach James O'Connor said. "We need to be honest with ourselves. Look, we can point and we can say we had some key players missing, but again, for me they're excuses. I think for where we want to get to and where we're going to get to, we need levels of performance that are higher."

Martinez made it 2-1, running past the defense for a through ball, cutting back his defender and chipping it over Joe Bendik. Martinez briefly looked back at Bendik before taking off his jersey and celebrating with teammates at the corner flag.

Leandro Gonzalez Pirez opened the scoring in the 21st minute for Atlanta by knocking in a rebound from a free kick. Scott Sutter tied it at 1 in the 39th for Orlando by sending home Will Johnson's back-heel pass.

The Lions host the Philadelphia Union at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at Orlando City Stadium.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.