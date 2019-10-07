Orlando City fires head coach James O'Connor

Players get into a scuffle during the second half of an MLS soccer match between Orlando City and the New England Revolution, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City has agreed to part ways with head coach James O'Connor, effective immediately.

"On behalf of Orlando City we want to thank James for all of his efforts during his coaching tenure at Orlando," Orlando City SC Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi said. "We wish James the best of luck in the next phase of his coaching career."

O'Connor joined Orlando City halfway through the 2018 campaign.

Under O'Connor, the Lions finished the 2018 season with a record of 2-12-3 in MLS competition finishing in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

Overall under O'Connor's leadership, Orlando City had an 11-27-13 record in MLS matches and finished the 2019 season in 11th place.



