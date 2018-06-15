Orlando City fires head coach Jason Kreis

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City Soccer Club fired its head coach Jason Kreis on Friday, officials with the MLS team said in a news release.

Kreis was fired after the Lions experienced a six-game losing streak. He was hired in July 2016 after Orlando City SC fired its first coach, Adrian Heath.

Assistant coaches CJ Brown and Miles Joseph also left in a mutual agreement with the club, Orlando City SC officials said.

Assistant Coach Bobby Murphy will take over as interim head coach while the Lions search for a new head coach. It's the second time Murphy temporarily led the team.

"This is a very difficult decision to take, but sometimes in sports we must make tough decisions with the best future of the organization in mind,” Orlando City SC CEO Alex Leitão said in a news release. “I have enormous respect for Jason and the work his team did in Orlando. He arrived in a difficult moment and is leaving with a legacy of respect and professionalism. Now is the time to look forward, keep our heads high and continue pushing toward the many goals we set this season."

The Lions rank sixth and are in the final Eastern Conference playoff spot.

