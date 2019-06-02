Orlando City scores 3 1st-half goals, beats Impact 3-0

MONTREAL - Nani, Tesho Akindele and Will Johnson scored in the first half in Orlando City's 3-0 victory over the Montreal Impact on Saturday night.

Orlando City (5-7-3) had won only once in its previous six games.

Evan Bush was beaten three times on five shots for the Impact (7-7-3).

After an uneventful opening, Orlando scored the three goals in a 15-minute span.

Zakaria Diallo's hand ball in the box off an Orlando corner led to a penalty kick that Portuguese midfielder Nani slotted home in the 27th minute. Nani leads Orlando with eight goals this season.

Akindele connected in the 36th minute off Chris Mueller's low cross.

Johnson scored on a header just before halftime.

"Obviously very pleased, I think to have that level of performance I think is great," Orlando City head coach James O'Connor said. "To take our chances, very clinical with our opportunities, but also the way in which we won. I think the second half, very professional to manage the game the way we did and overall just really pleased for the players because I feel as if they've been rewarding of more points and it was great to go and have a win like that."

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.