Orlando City snaps back-to-back loses, tie Dynamo 0-0

ORLANDO, Fla. - Joe Willis made four saves and Orlando City played to a scoreless draw with the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.

Orlando (7-18-4) was coming off back-to-back shutout defeats. The Dynamo (8-13-8) have just one win in their last 11 games, a 4-1 home victory over the Portland Timbers on Sept. 15, and haven't won consecutive games since late May.

"I think there were some lovely passages of play. I think the intensity was better. I think the final third eluded us tonight. I thought we had some half decent chances but I thought we were the better team tonight," Lions head coach James O'Connor said. "Obviously, the positive keeping the clean sheet; it gives us a stronger foundation to hopefully go on and move forward."

Adam Grinwis made three saves for the Dynamo.

The Lions best chance came in the 47th minute. Yoshi Yotun floated a free kick to Sacha Kljestan, but Kljestan tried to shoot the ball off his knee and it went just right of the goal.

Houston had one of its better chances in the 57th. Grinwis came out to the 18-yard box and blocked Romell Quioto's right-footed shot. Alberth Elis then took the deflected ball and fired a shot right back at the goal, but defender Jonathan Spector dove in front of the ball and headed it behind the net.

Quioto's scored in the 14th minute, but after a review it was disallowed because Grinwis had enough control of the ball inside the 18 before Quioto took it away.

Orlando City will next head out on a two-game road trip, which begins with a visit to FC Dallas on Saturday, Oct. 6.

