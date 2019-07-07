Patiño, Rowe help Orlando City to 2-2 tie with Union

CHESTER, Pa. - Rookie Santiago Patiño scored his first MLS goal, Brian Rowe made five saves, including a diving stop in injury time, and Orlando City tied the Philadelphia Union 2-2 on Sunday.

Patiño, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 SuperDraft, tapped in from point-blank range the rebound of Chris Mueller's header to give Orlando City (6-9-4) a 2-1 lead in the 81st minute but Kacper Przybylko took a pass from Matt Real and scored on a side-netter to make it 2-2 in the 90th. In the third minute of stoppage time, Rowe's left-handed save of a header by Jack Elliott preserved the tie for Orlando City.

Philadelphia (10-5-6) took a 1-0 lead when Marco Fabián slipped a headed a cross by Fabrice-Jean Picault just inside the far post in the fourth minute.

Dom Dwyer's header of Luís Carlos Almeida da Cunha's entry on a set piece made it 1-1 in the 67th.

The Union outshot Orlando City 21-7 and had 61.8% possession. They beat the Lions 3-1 in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday.

