Real Salt Lake snaps 4-game skid, beating Orlando City 2-1

SANDY, Utah - Sam Johnson and Damir Kreilach scored and Real Salt Lake snapped a four-game skid with a 2-1 victory over Orlando City on Saturday night.

Johnson opened the scoring in the 17th minute with his first MLS goal. Johnson slipped to the ground while chasing a ball from Kreilach, but recovered his footing and sidestepped a defender to get open for the finish.

Kreilach smashed home Jefferson Savarino's cross to double the lead for Real Salt Lake (2-4-1) in the 55th minute.

Nani scored on a free kick in the 81st minute for Orlando (2-3-2).

