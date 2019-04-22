Bicycle-kick goal highlights Pride's draw with Reign

TACOMA, Wash. - The Orlando Pride earned its first point of the 2019 National Women’s Soccer League season Sunday night, drawing with Reign FC 1-1 at Cheney Stadium.

Australian defender Alanna Kennedy scored the Pride’s lone goal of the game, and Orlando’s first of the season, on a highlight-reel bicycle kick six minutes into the match.

“I believe we had much more control in this game than we had in the previous two," Orlando Pride head coach Marc Skinner said. "It was a grueling week for us, playing three of the best teams in the league and two of them on an away journey so I was really, really pleased and proud of what the girls did today. They gave everything for the shirt and that’s all I can ever ask for.”

Match Notes:

Sunday’s match marked the home opener for Reign FC and the first match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma -- a baseball field. However, the game was the second-ever match played on a baseball field after the Reign faced the Western New York Flash at Frontier Field in 2016.

With the start on Sunday, Alex Morgan earned her 50th all-time appearance for the Pride and her 86th overall NWSL appearance.

After appearing as a substitute in the Pride’s first two matches of the season, forward Camila earned her first start of the season on Sunday night.

With her goal, Alanna Kennedy became the first Pride player in team history to score on a bicycle kick.

Next Match:

The Pride returns to Orlando City Stadium on Saturday to host Utah Royals FC at 7:30 p.m. The match will mark the final game for the Pride’s U.S. Women’s National Team players, who will join the U.S. WNT for 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup prep following the match.



