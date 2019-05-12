Early lead doesn't hold up for Pride in loss to Portland

ORLANDO - An early lead and the second goal of the season weren’t enough to get the Orlando Pride into the win column Saturday.

The Portland Thorns scored three unanswered goals to knock off the Pride for the second time this season, this time 3-1 at Orlando City Stadium.

Portland beat the Pride in the season opener.

Toni Pressley gave the Pride a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute, but that lead didn’t hold up.

Portland answered with three straight goals, the last of which came in the 57th minute, to take control of the game and ensure the Pride (0-5-1) remained winless on the season.

The Pride will have a two-week layoff before playing at Utah on May 25.

