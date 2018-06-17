Late goal gives the Orlando Pride win over New Jersey

ORLANDO - The Orlando Pride did something Saturday they haven't done much of so far this year, which is win a game in front of their home fans.

Rachel Hill scored the game-winning goal in the 83rd minute and Sydney Leroux scored two goals to lift the Pride to a 3-2 win over the New Jersey Sky Blue FC at Orlando City Stadium.

Hill headed home a cross by Alex Morgan to give the Pride (5-3-4) just their second win of the season at home.

The goal capped off a back-and-forth affair that started when the Pride took a 1-0 lead in the second minute of the game on a goal by Leroux.

New Jersey tied the game in the 16th minute on a goal by Savannah McCaskill, but the Pride regained the lead at 2-1 in the 31st minute on another goal by Leroux.

New Jersey (0-9-2) again the tied the game on a goal by Madison Tiernan in the 37th minute that tied the game at 2-2.

The Pride will hit the road again next Saturday for a 7 p.m. game at Washington.



