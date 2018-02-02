Orlando Pride acquire rights to USWNT forward Sydney Leroux

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride have added a women's World Cup champion to its roster, acquiring the rights to U.S. Women’s National Team forward Sydney Leroux in a trade with Utah Royals FC.

In exchange, Utah receives a first-round pick in the 2019 NWSL College Draft, which was acquired from Seattle Reign FC on Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re very happy we were able to bring Sydney to Orlando,” general manager Niki Budalic said. “She’s a dynamic striker that will bring pace and goal-scoring ability to our group. Her physicality and personality will complement our roster and club and look forward to having her with us."

Leroux, 27, previously was a member of the former FC Kansas City in 2016 and 2017, with her rights transferred to Utah following the team’s addition to the league. Last season, Leroux led Kansas City, scoring six goals in 23 appearances, while also adding two assists. Leroux missed the 2016 season due to pregnancy.

“I’m delighted to bring a player of Sydney’s caliber and pedigree to the Pride,” head coach Tom Sermanni said. “Sydney has a great work ethic, strong footballing skills and a wonderful personality that I know will fit in well with the team culture here in Orlando. We’re excited to add her to our already potent offensive force.”

Internationally, Leroux has been a crucial member of the U.S. WNT, appearing in every major tournament since 2012, with the exemption of the 2016 Summer Olympics. Leroux has been a reccurring force for the American team since her debut in 2011, scoring 35 goals in 75 appearances, which is currently tied with April Heinrichs for 14th on the all-time list for goals scored for the red, white and blue.

